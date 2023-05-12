Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 45,325 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.