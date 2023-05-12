Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 56,826 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 56,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.53 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

