Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 306,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.08% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 366.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

