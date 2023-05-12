Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,135,000 after buying an additional 83,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $201.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.