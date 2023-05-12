Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) & Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Head-To-Head Review

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group -32.23% -16.05% -8.70% Hagerty 4.07% -2.59% -0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tingo Group and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tingo Group and Hagerty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 3.25 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Hagerty $787.59 million 3.95 $32.08 million ($0.07) -132.84

Hagerty has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hagerty beats Tingo Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

