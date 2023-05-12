TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $9.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTXGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $341,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 143.39 and a quick ratio of 143.39.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.74%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.76%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.