TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $9.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $341,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 143.39 and a quick ratio of 143.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.74%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.76%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

