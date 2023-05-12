Traders Purchase High Volume of Wendy’s Call Options (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average volume of 1,263 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Wendy’s by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

