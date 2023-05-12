Trex Company, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TREX opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trex by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Trex by 237.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

