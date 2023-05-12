Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $16.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter.
Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.19%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
