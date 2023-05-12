UBS Group AG Buys 84,208 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hershey were worth $107,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,376,871. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $274.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.08. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

