UBS Group Trims AES (NYSE:AES) Target Price to $27.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 1,296,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AES by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,062,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 936,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses.

