UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

