Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.0 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after buying an additional 986,712 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,526,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.