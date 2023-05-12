US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in US Foods were worth $34,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.