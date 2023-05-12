UWM Holdings Co. (UWMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 11th

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
UWM Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $451.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. UWM had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 23.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UWM (UWMC)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.