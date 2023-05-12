Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.81 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,937 shares of company stock valued at $39,575,110 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

