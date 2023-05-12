Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,070 shares of company stock worth $987,912. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

