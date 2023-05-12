Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of PNM Resources worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

