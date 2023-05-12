VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

