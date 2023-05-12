Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

