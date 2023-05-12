Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1,227.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VOOG stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $258.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
