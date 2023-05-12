Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $212.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.80. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

