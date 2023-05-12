Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $99,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

