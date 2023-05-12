VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.87. VTEX shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 172,081 shares traded.
VTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $735.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
