Wedbush Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cinemark by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

