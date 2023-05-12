Wells Fargo & Company Trims Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Target Price to $1.25

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $501.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $709.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 383.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 403,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

