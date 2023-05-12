Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLDN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $239.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.31. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $113.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $46,744.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 135,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,961.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,852 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $46,744.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $42,712.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,165.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $238,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

