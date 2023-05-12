WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $54.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

