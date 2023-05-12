Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the April 15th total of 301,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWAC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

