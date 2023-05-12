Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $137.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

