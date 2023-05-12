Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $137.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $117.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts
In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
