Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

XEL opened at $68.62 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

