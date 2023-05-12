Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Guggenheim

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XNCR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock valued at $739,628. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

