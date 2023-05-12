XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Up 43.8% in April

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

XOMA Stock Down 1.3 %

XOMAO stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

