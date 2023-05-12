Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Yatra Online by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter worth $43,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter worth $3,122,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,170,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Yatra Online Company Profile

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.01 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Further Reading

