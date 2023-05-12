Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Gap Up to $64.97

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.97, but opened at $68.87. Ziff Davis shares last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 35,704 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 54.3% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 31,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 906,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,100,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,008,000 after purchasing an additional 481,473 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

