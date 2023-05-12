Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.89.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.