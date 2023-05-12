Zscaler’s (ZS) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.89.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZS opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.