12,889 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,889 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HAL opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

