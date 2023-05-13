14,396 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DBMF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $818.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

