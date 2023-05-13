32,925 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

