360,445 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 360,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

