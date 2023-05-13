Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 555,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Institutional Trading of Abcam

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abcam by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 104,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abcam by 18.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,833,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after purchasing an additional 600,624 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Abcam by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abcam by 138.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Trading Down 3.0 %

About Abcam

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.