Absolute Software (ABST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Absolute Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Absolute Software Stock Down 0.5 %

ABST stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $601.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.64. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -42.59%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Absolute Software

In other Absolute Software news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,192,277.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,562 shares of company stock worth $281,541.

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Further Reading

