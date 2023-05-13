AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.
AcuityAds Price Performance
Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.25.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
