AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

AcuityAds Price Performance

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.25.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds ( NASDAQ:ILLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

