ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 1067648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock valued at $28,381,695. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $2,195,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

