Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 34.2% in April

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 203.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,707,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADXN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.