Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ADIL opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson & William B. Stilley in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

