Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 871,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,138 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

ADN opened at $0.80 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.06.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

