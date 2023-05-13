Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,227 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 810,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

