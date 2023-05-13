Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.90, but opened at $49.96. Alarm.com shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 36,672 shares.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALRM. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,957 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

