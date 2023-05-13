Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.90, but opened at $49.96. Alarm.com shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 36,672 shares.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ALRM. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
Insider Activity
In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,957 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com
Alarm.com Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.